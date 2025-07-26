Entertainment
Winona Ryder Discusses Career Risks from ‘Heathers’ Role
LOS ANGELES, CA — Winona Ryder recently revealed that she faced significant career backlash when she accepted the role of Veronica Sawyers in the cult classic film “Heathers.” Speaking with Elle UK, Ryder shared that her team warned her she would “never work again” if she took the part in the 1988 dark comedy.
The film focuses on a high school clique turned upside down by a new student who begins killing classmates. Ryder’s performance, paired with co-stars Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty, has since become iconic.
In her conversation, Ryder recalled that taking the role led to her losing a job in the 1990 crime comedy “The Freshman,” which starred Marlon Brando. “They thought it was making fun of teen suicide,” she explained. “They were deeply offended and, yeah, they revoked the offer.”
Despite the setback, Ryder has no regrets about her decision. “I had to stand my ground. I wasn’t gonna apologize,” she said, reflecting on how she was dropped from a project she was excited about.
Ryder’s fears of a career-killing role did not come to fruition. She stated, “I never turn off ‘Heathers’ if it’s on. I know it basically by heart.” In an earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she mentioned that her then-agent even pleaded on her knees, warning her that the choice could ruin her chances in Hollywood.
Denise Di Novi, producer of “Heathers,” also recognized the risks and praised Ryder for her bravery. Di Novi noted, “Everybody thought we were crazy to make the movie. Winona got obsessed with the script. She was so smart, very brave and unusual for not listening to the chatter.”
With “Heathers” becoming a cornerstone of her career, Ryder’s determination paid off. She remarked, “I think I made the right call.” As discussions about the film continue, Ryder’s journey remains a testament to the complexities of choice in Hollywood.
Recent Posts
- Runners Prepare for Quad-City Times Bix 7 Amid Rain Forecast
- Major League Baseball Teams Gear Up for Trade Deadline
- New Zealand Faces South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Final
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy