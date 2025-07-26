Winona Ryder Discusses Career Risks from ‘Heathers’ Role

LOS ANGELES, CA — Winona Ryder recently revealed that she faced significant career backlash when she accepted the role of Veronica Sawyers in the cult classic film “Heathers.” Speaking with Elle UK, Ryder shared that her team warned her she would “never work again” if she took the part in the 1988 dark comedy.

The film focuses on a high school clique turned upside down by a new student who begins killing classmates. Ryder’s performance, paired with co-stars Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty, has since become iconic.

In her conversation, Ryder recalled that taking the role led to her losing a job in the 1990 crime comedy “The Freshman,” which starred Marlon Brando. “They thought it was making fun of teen suicide,” she explained. “They were deeply offended and, yeah, they revoked the offer.”

Despite the setback, Ryder has no regrets about her decision. “I had to stand my ground. I wasn’t gonna apologize,” she said, reflecting on how she was dropped from a project she was excited about.

Ryder’s fears of a career-killing role did not come to fruition. She stated, “I never turn off ‘Heathers’ if it’s on. I know it basically by heart.” In an earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she mentioned that her then-agent even pleaded on her knees, warning her that the choice could ruin her chances in Hollywood.

Denise Di Novi, producer of “Heathers,” also recognized the risks and praised Ryder for her bravery. Di Novi noted, “Everybody thought we were crazy to make the movie. Winona got obsessed with the script. She was so smart, very brave and unusual for not listening to the chatter.”

With “Heathers” becoming a cornerstone of her career, Ryder’s determination paid off. She remarked, “I think I made the right call.” As discussions about the film continue, Ryder’s journey remains a testament to the complexities of choice in Hollywood.