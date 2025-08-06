Winona Ryder Recalls Her Crush on Al Pacino in the ’90s

LOS ANGELES, CA – Winona Ryder recently opened up about her feelings for Al Pacino during the 1990s. In a recent interview, Ryder admitted, “I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him.” The actress revealed that she developed a crush while they worked together on a workshop for Shakespeare’s Richard III.

The project eventually led to a 1996 documentary, which showcased the chemistry between Ryder and Pacino. As they spent time together, Ryder fondly recalled their coffee escapades around New York City. “He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York – like, to the weirdest places – to try different coffees,” she shared.

At that time, Ryder was just 22 years old. She described a moment when she finally confessed her feelings to Pacino, who is 32 years her senior. “Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you,’” Ryder recounted.

Despite her confession, Pacino, now 85, responded gently, saying, “Aw, honey, noooo.” Ryder acknowledged the age difference but noted it didn’t seem to be an issue for Pacino. “Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me,” she told Elle, alluding to Pacino’s former partner, Lucila Solá.

Ryder joked about her advances, stating, “Dude, I’m f—ing throwing myself at you.” The two actors later collaborated again on the 2002 comedy sci-fi film S1m0ne, maintaining a friendly relationship.

While Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn for 14 years, she indicated that she considers him her husband, even though they have not married yet. She expressed her happiness with their relationship, noting, “He has this gift that my mom had, which is making healthy food delicious.”

Meanwhile, Al Pacino has also been active in his personal life. In 2023, he welcomed a son, Roman, with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.