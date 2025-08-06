Entertainment
Winona Ryder Recalls Her Crush on Al Pacino in the ’90s
LOS ANGELES, CA – Winona Ryder recently opened up about her feelings for Al Pacino during the 1990s. In a recent interview, Ryder admitted, “I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him.” The actress revealed that she developed a crush while they worked together on a workshop for Shakespeare’s Richard III.
The project eventually led to a 1996 documentary, which showcased the chemistry between Ryder and Pacino. As they spent time together, Ryder fondly recalled their coffee escapades around New York City. “He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York – like, to the weirdest places – to try different coffees,” she shared.
At that time, Ryder was just 22 years old. She described a moment when she finally confessed her feelings to Pacino, who is 32 years her senior. “Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you,’” Ryder recounted.
Despite her confession, Pacino, now 85, responded gently, saying, “Aw, honey, noooo.” Ryder acknowledged the age difference but noted it didn’t seem to be an issue for Pacino. “Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me,” she told Elle, alluding to Pacino’s former partner, Lucila Solá.
Ryder joked about her advances, stating, “Dude, I’m f—ing throwing myself at you.” The two actors later collaborated again on the 2002 comedy sci-fi film S1m0ne, maintaining a friendly relationship.
While Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn for 14 years, she indicated that she considers him her husband, even though they have not married yet. She expressed her happiness with their relationship, noting, “He has this gift that my mom had, which is making healthy food delicious.”
Meanwhile, Al Pacino has also been active in his personal life. In 2023, he welcomed a son, Roman, with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Recent Posts
- Tom Holland on Bond Rumors: ‘It’s the Pinnacle of Our Industry’
- Trump Fires Data Chief, Sparks Fears of Political Interference in Economic Statistics
- Winona Ryder Recalls Her Crush on Al Pacino in the ’90s
- Woman Stabbed in Manhattan Subway Station in Unprovoked Attack
- First Look at Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Suit Revealed Ahead of Special
- Israeli PM Hints at Expanded Military Action in Gaza Amid Growing Desperation
- Prison Break Leaves Netflix: Last Chance for International Fans
- Alexandra Daddario Might Be the Next Wonder Woman
- Local Artist Distributes Unique Buttons at Grounds for Thought
- Alison Brie Reflects on Career and New Film Together with Dave Franco
- Addison Rae Upgrades Dublin Concert to 3Arena Next Month
- Grok Imagine Sparks Controversy with Unfiltered AI-Generated Celebrity Content
- Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Collaborate on Hit Single
- The Buccaneers Takes Streaming Charts by Storm with Season Two
- Padres Option JP Sears After Rough Debut Against Cardinals
- Ariana Grande’s New Film Role Linked to Dr. Seuss Revealed
- Two Arrested After Drunken Boat Crash Kills Girl, Injures Woman
- Such Brave Girls: A Chaotic Comedy Redefining Family Drama
- Palantir Reports Record Revenue, Shares Surge After Earnings
- Laufey and Clairo Play Spicy Challenge While Ranking Taylor Swift Albums