Sports
GO1 Wins EVO 2025, Arslan Ash Claims Tekken 8 Title
Las Vegas, USA – At the EVO 2025 fighting game festival, GO1 from DetonatioN FocusMe has claimed victory in the ‘Garo: Mark of the Wolves’ category. The championship match included GO1 and Hong Kong’s ET competing in a thrilling final.
The final featured GO1 on the winner’s side and ET on the loser’s side. Despite ET’s impressive comeback, winning the first three rounds, GO1 secured the title by winning the full set in a dramatic finish with a score of 2-2 in the last rounds.
This victory at EVO 2025 follows GO1’s earlier triumph at the ‘ESPORTS WORLD CUP 2025‘ held in Saudi Arabia from July 10 to July 12, where he also emerged as the champion. With two major tournament wins under his belt, fans are eager to see him compete for a third title at the upcoming ‘SNK World Championship 2025′ with a prize pool of approximately 200 million yen.
Meanwhile, in the ‘Tekken 8‘ category at EVO 2025, Pakistan’s Arslan Ash has also made headlines with his impressive performance. He faced off against fellow countryman Atif in the final. After Atif reset the match by winning three consecutive rounds, Arslan Ash prevailed with a 3-1 victory.
Arslan Ash’s recent win marks his third consecutive championship at EVO, having previously won in both 2023 and 2024. His remarkable achievements have solidified his reputation in the competitive gaming scene.
In another announcement, SNK revealed on August 4 that ‘Garo: Mark of the Wolves’ will feature a new character from a collaboration with ‘Street Fighter.’ Ken‘s character will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store). Ken will be joined by Chun-Li in the winter of 2025.
Additionally, an animation trailer created by Masami Obari was released to celebrate the character’s introduction, featuring a fierce battle between Terry from ‘Garo: Mark of the Wolves’ and Ken from ‘Street Fighter.’
