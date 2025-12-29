2026 Winter Olympics Ticket Sales Begin for Spectators

ROME — With less than 50 days until the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, ticket sales have started for spectators eager to attend events across Italy from February 6 to 22, 2026. Tickets are available exclusively through official channels, according to Italy’s National Olympic Committee.

Purchasing tickets requires user registration, and high-demand events were made available through a lottery system, granting access to selected users for a limited time. Since then, leftover tickets have been on open sale.

Ticket prices vary by event, with some starting as low as 30 euros (approximately $35). Popular events like ice hockey can range from 30 euros for preliminary matches to 1,400 euros (around $1,650) for the men’s final. The most expensive tickets for the opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan are priced between 260 and 2,026 euros ($307 to $2,390).

All ticket sales are digital, with entry managed through a dedicated mobile app. Each ticket includes a QR code for access, activated 24 hours before the event. The app will also allow users to navigate events and access their tickets conveniently.

For those unable to attend, an official resale platform will be available starting December 2025, allowing users to sell tickets at face value. Packages for premium experiences are offered through the event’s official hospitality partner, promising amenities like lounge access and accommodations.

As excitement builds, approximately 2,900 athletes from 90 countries are expected to join in the competitions, including 116 events across 16 winter sports.