Sports
2026 Winter Olympics Ticket Sales Begin for Spectators
ROME — With less than 50 days until the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, ticket sales have started for spectators eager to attend events across Italy from February 6 to 22, 2026. Tickets are available exclusively through official channels, according to Italy’s National Olympic Committee.
Purchasing tickets requires user registration, and high-demand events were made available through a lottery system, granting access to selected users for a limited time. Since then, leftover tickets have been on open sale.
Ticket prices vary by event, with some starting as low as 30 euros (approximately $35). Popular events like ice hockey can range from 30 euros for preliminary matches to 1,400 euros (around $1,650) for the men’s final. The most expensive tickets for the opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan are priced between 260 and 2,026 euros ($307 to $2,390).
All ticket sales are digital, with entry managed through a dedicated mobile app. Each ticket includes a QR code for access, activated 24 hours before the event. The app will also allow users to navigate events and access their tickets conveniently.
For those unable to attend, an official resale platform will be available starting December 2025, allowing users to sell tickets at face value. Packages for premium experiences are offered through the event’s official hospitality partner, promising amenities like lounge access and accommodations.
As excitement builds, approximately 2,900 athletes from 90 countries are expected to join in the competitions, including 116 events across 16 winter sports.
Recent Posts
- Morocco Dominates Zambia, Secures AFCON Knockout Stage Berth
- Three Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Spark Serial Killer Speculation
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match