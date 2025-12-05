Winter Storm Brings Snow, School Closures to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A winter storm ushered in the season’s first significant snowfall in the Washington, D.C., area early Friday, resulting in numerous school delays and closures across the region.

Forecasts predict up to two inches of snow, causing hazardous travel conditions for morning commuters. Many school districts opted to delay openings or cancel classes altogether, responding to the wintry conditions.

Several local school districts have announced weather-related changes. Alexandria City Schools, Arlington County Public Schools, Culpeper County Schools, and Fairfax County Schools are among those operating on a two-hour delay. Fairfax schools will require staff to report no later than 10 a.m.

Other districts are facing closures. Fredericksburg City Schools and Manassas City Public Schools have announced they will not hold classes today. Spotsylvania County Schools and Stafford County Schools followed suit, canceling classes entirely.

While snowfall in early December is common, the timing of this storm has caught some residents off guard. The National Weather Service issued warnings about slick roads and urged people to exercise caution while traveling.

As the snow continues to fall, local news outlets are providing live updates. The FOX 5 Weather Team encourages residents to stay informed about the latest forecasts and road conditions. Snow or not, it seems the holiday season is officially underway in the nation’s capital.