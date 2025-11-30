Winter Storm Causes Class Cancellations at Iowa Universities

DES MOINES, Iowa — A significant winter storm has caused widespread disruptions across Iowa, resulting in the cancellation of classes at major universities. Iowa State University (ISU) and Drake University announced that they will not hold classes on Monday, December 1, to provide students additional time to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.

ISU confirmed the class cancellation via a post on their Police Department’s Facebook page. Despite the closure of classes, university operations will continue as normal, with staff working to clear roads and sidewalks. Athletic events at ISU will also proceed as planned this weekend.

Drake University similarly canceled classes and remains open, albeit with certain facilities like Cowles Library closing at 3:00 P.M. and then again at midnight. The 24-hour study area will remain accessible.

The storm affected almost all counties in Iowa, prompting various organizations, including churches and schools, to postpone or cancel events for safety reasons. As conditions began to improve over the weekend, parents and students were encouraged to prioritize safe travel back to their respective campuses.

Weather conditions worsened on Saturday, resulting in substantial snowfall across the state. Reports indicate that some regions received up to 15 inches of snow, leading to treacherous road conditions and multiple crashes. The Iowa State Patrol responded to over 670 calls, including 182 traffic incidents, many resulting in injuries.

As travel disruptions continued, the Polk County Emergency Management activated its Extreme Temperature Plan, set to begin Sunday, providing warming centers and free transportation to those in need.

Local authorities continue to advise residents to stay indoors unless necessary and to follow safety protocols while traveling.