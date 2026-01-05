Winter Storm Causes Dangerous Conditions Across Multiple States

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new winter storm is making its way east on Monday, bringing hazardous wind, snow, and ice to millions of Americans. The storm is expected to impact several states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are forecasted in many areas, with even stronger gusts of up to 65 mph anticipated in parts of Cleveland, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where high wind warnings have been issued.

In Iowa, Wisconsin, and the upper peninsula of Michigan, a blizzard warning is in effect due to heavy snow and wind gusts that could reach up to 50 mph. Whiteout conditions are expected, particularly in areas experiencing heavy snowfall.

As of Monday morning, Minneapolis was under a winter weather advisory. Marquette, Michigan, reported a foot of snow, while parts of Minnesota have already seen 6 inches, and more snow continues to fall.

In the northeast, ice poses a significant danger. An ice storm warning stretches from New York through much of Vermont, where accumulations of 4 to 7 tenths of an inch are anticipated. This amount of ice can make travel extremely dangerous and may bring down trees and power lines.

By noon on Monday, the snow will shift eastward, affecting Michigan, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and western New York. Rain is expected from Boston to Maine on Monday afternoon, with ongoing icing in upstate New York and Vermont.

By 6 p.m. Monday, rain in Boston is projected to end, giving way to lake-effect snow across northeastern Ohio, northeastern Pennsylvania, and upstate New York. Orchard Park, New York, near Buffalo, could see between 1 to 3 feet of snow this week, alongside wind gusts reaching 65 mph that may create whiteout situations.

In central and eastern Massachusetts, neighborhoods reported several inches of snow throughout New Year’s morning. Residents are advised to exercise caution due to icy conditions on sidewalks and untreated roads caused by below-freezing temperatures.

Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to feel like they are in the single digits due to breezy winds, warming slightly to the teens by this afternoon. Sunshine is anticipated but temperatures will remain brisk over the weekend before a quick-moving system potentially brings snow flurries into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead to early next week, a more substantial system from Canada could deliver a better chance of snow, with varying accumulations possible. It is expected that warmer weather will arrive by the middle of next week, with highs reaching the low to mid-40s.