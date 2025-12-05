Winter Storm Causes School Closures Across Central and Northeastern U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winter storm impacted the Central and Northeastern United States on Monday, leading to numerous school closures and delays across several states. As fresh snow blanketed the region, many school districts announced Tuesday morning cancellations, following earlier closures on Monday.

Heavy snow was reported in places like New York, where snowfall rates occasionally exceeded one inch per hour. Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), explained that “widespread school closings are expected in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday.” The NWS issued winter storm watches for multiple counties, including Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, and Dutchess.

In Ohio, at least 300 schools shut down due to accumulating snow and slick roads, with Columbus State Community College canceling all in-person and live online classes. Franklin County courts also announced Tuesday closures as safety measures.

Maine saw significant snowfall, particularly in York and Cumberland counties, where six to twelve inches were forecasted. Governor Janet Mills ordered all state offices closed by noon Tuesday as conditions worsened.

The NWS warned that travel could be hazardous during the storm, advising travelers to exercise caution and allow extra time for their journeys. The storm is expected to impact regions from the Ozarks through to the Ohio Valley, with forecasters predicting a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain through Wednesday.

Experts believe more school closures could arise as the storm continues to develop. Communities are encouraged to monitor school announcements as conditions change.