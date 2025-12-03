News
Winter Storm Causes Slippery Conditions in Connecticut and New Jersey
HARTFORD, Conn. – A winter storm has brought a mix of snow and rain to parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, creating hazardous driving conditions. The precipitation began early Tuesday morning, transitioning from snow in northern areas to sleet and rain in the south and east.
As the storm progressed, significant snowfall was reported along Interstate 84, where slick roads contributed to several accidents. According to local reports, the far northwest hills of Connecticut may see three to six inches of snow by the storm’s end, while other regions could experience less accumulation.
Weather forecasters expect precipitation to diminish around 10 p.m., with a possibility of late-night snow showers. Residents have been warned to be cautious of black ice on Wednesday morning.
In New Jersey, forecasts predict cold and dry weather today, before a coastal system may bring accumulating snow on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, areas north of Interstate 78 have the best chance for snow, while regions south of Interstate 95 might see a rain-snow mix.
AccuWeather is forecasting 1 to 3 inches in northwestern New Jersey, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s on Saturday. Clear skies will lead to rapid cooling overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s inland by Sunday.
As the storm moves away, improvements in conditions are anticipated for Wednesday, but below-average temperatures will persist throughout the week. Weather models suggest another winter storm could affect the region next weekend.
The National Weather Service and local agencies urge residents to stay informed on weather updates and exercise caution while driving.
