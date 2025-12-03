News
Winter Storm Causes Snow Emergencies Across Central Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Central Ohio is under snow emergencies as conditions worsen due to a winter storm. As of 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025, temperatures are near freezing, and heavy snowfall is expected.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that a snow plow is actively treating roads as snow begins to accumulate. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning drivers to prepare for slick conditions during the morning commute.
According to weather forecasts, Central Ohio could see snowfall totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches overnight, with greater amounts in southeastern areas. “Drivers should slow down and exercise extra caution,” a spokesperson for ODOT said. “The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.”
The National Weather Service indicated that a storm system moving up the Ohio River Valley is causing widespread snow showers across the region. Clouds are expected to linger, but a brief respite may come Wednesday morning before another cold front brings additional snow late Wednesday into Thursday.
In the meantime, citizens are advised to avoid traveling on roads that have not been plowed or salted. The snow emergency levels in Ohio are issued by law enforcement for public safety.
“High winds and low wind chills will make conditions feel much colder,” a meteorologist cautioned. As Central Ohio navigates through this winter weather, residents are reminded to stay warm and safe.
Recent Posts
- Gold Prices Rise Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
- Lumen Technologies Announces Executive Departure and New CTO Appointment
- 2025 Tennis Season Recap: Awards and New Anthem Revealed
- Edward Burns Reflects on 30-Year Journey Back to ‘The Family McMullen’
- Netflix and Veeva Systems Show Strong Potential Despite Recent Pullbacks
- Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan for Drug Smuggling
- The Most Controversial Christmas Songs of All Time
- Netflix Co-CEO to Speak at Upcoming UBS Global TMT Conference
- NWSLPA Files Grievance Over Rodman’s Contract Rejection
- F and M Subway Lines to Swap Routes in NYC Starting Monday
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Hints for December 5 Released
- Zac Brown Band Celebrates Album Release with Las Vegas Shows
- Ground Stop Issued for Delta Flights at Detroit Metro Airport
- Trump Promises to Expel Millions of Immigrants After Shooting Incident
- Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Takes NASCAR to Court Over Monopolistic Practices
- Meghan McCain Responds to Weight Comments on Tucker Carlson’s Podcast
- Midstate Schools Adjust Plans Ahead of Wintry Weather This Week
- Power Outage Strikes Over 3,000 Customers in Maui
- Actor Kit Harington Joins Hulu’s ‘Count My Lies’ Limited Series
- Senate Hearing Reveals Divided Opinions on Cybersecurity Threat from Chinese Hackers