Winter Storm Causes Snow Emergencies Across Central Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Central Ohio is under snow emergencies as conditions worsen due to a winter storm. As of 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025, temperatures are near freezing, and heavy snowfall is expected.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that a snow plow is actively treating roads as snow begins to accumulate. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning drivers to prepare for slick conditions during the morning commute.

According to weather forecasts, Central Ohio could see snowfall totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches overnight, with greater amounts in southeastern areas. “Drivers should slow down and exercise extra caution,” a spokesperson for ODOT said. “The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.”

The National Weather Service indicated that a storm system moving up the Ohio River Valley is causing widespread snow showers across the region. Clouds are expected to linger, but a brief respite may come Wednesday morning before another cold front brings additional snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

In the meantime, citizens are advised to avoid traveling on roads that have not been plowed or salted. The snow emergency levels in Ohio are issued by law enforcement for public safety.

“High winds and low wind chills will make conditions feel much colder,” a meteorologist cautioned. As Central Ohio navigates through this winter weather, residents are reminded to stay warm and safe.