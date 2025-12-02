Winter Storm Expected to Hit Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday Morning

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A winter storm is set to arrive in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, bringing significant snowfall during the morning commute. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued alerts for several counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, and Westmoreland, effective from midnight until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm, affecting areas from Arkansas to New York, is predicted to deliver up to 5 inches of snow in some regions. Bill Modzelewski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Moon, stated that precipitation is expected to start around 1 or 2 a.m., with the heaviest snowfall occurring between 5 and 9 a.m. Modzelewski emphasized the potential for slippery road conditions.

Motorists are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions. “It looks like it’s gonna impact the morning commute,” Modzelewski said, noting that unlike the prior Thanksgiving storm that produced black ice, this snow would primarily affect travel with limited visibility.

Several school districts, including Derry Area and Pittsburgh Public Schools, have announced two-hour delays as safety measures. Some areas near the West Virginia border may have rain instead of snow.

As snow begins to accumulate, temperatures are expected to remain between 29 and 30 degrees in the morning. The heaviest snowfall rates could reach nearly an inch per hour. Snow is anticipated to taper off by early afternoon.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are urging drivers to limit travel unless necessary. They have begun pretreating roadways with salt. By midday, restrictions were announced for parts of Interstate 78 and U.S. 22 due to inclement weather conditions.

In Pittsburgh, the Department of Public Works is prepared with 55 to 60 snowplows deployed for overnight service. Director Chris Hornstein reiterated their commitment to clear roads within 24 hours after the storm concludes, despite facing equipment shortages. Currently, the city has 104 plow-equipped trucks but only 84 are operational.

Allegheny County officials reported being “fully prepared” for the storm, planning the deployment of 20 salt trucks across 357 miles of county-maintained roads. Director Stephen Shanley reassured that they have sufficient supplies to address the snow accumulation.

Residents can report any snow or ice-related issues on county-maintained roads through dedicated hotlines.