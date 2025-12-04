Winter Storm Forces School Closures Across Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York faced a significant winter storm on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, leading to the closure of many schools, including the Syracuse City School District. The storm blanketed the area in snow throughout the day, disrupting travel and daily activities.

The National Weather Service reported that the worst of the storm hit in the morning, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Dispatcher reports from the Onondaga County 911 Center indicated numerous slippery roads, with cars sliding and several vehicles becoming disabled.

In terms of snowfall totals, Clifton Park in Saratoga County recorded the highest accumulation at 10.6 inches. In Central New York, Solon in Cortland County and Hinckley and Sauquoit in Oneida County saw a tie with seven inches each. Jamesville in Onondaga County received 5.2 inches, making it the local leader.

By 10 a.m., reports highlighted that Remsen received 5 inches, Marathon recorded 4.7 inches, and several other locations reported varying amounts. The storm is forecasted to taper off to light snow showers by around 4 p.m., with total daytime snowfall in the Syracuse area expected to reach about 3 inches.

Authorities are advising drivers to exercise caution, slow down, and allow extra time for travel as snowplows work to clear the roads. Although no serious injuries have been reported from the accidents on Interstate 81 and Interstate 690, conditions are still dangerous.

The winter storm’s impact on school operations has prompted continuous updates regarding closings and delays. As weather conditions remain challenging, residents are encouraged to stay informed and safe.