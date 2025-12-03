Winter Storm Hits St. Louis with Heavy Snowfall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) – A winter storm has blanketed the St. Louis region with heavy snowfall, prompting local residents to share their snowy snapshots. Viewers are encouraged to submit pictures that could be featured on the First Alert 4 broadcast.

The storm began moving into the area early Sunday and continued into Monday, resulting in significant snow accumulation across the region. Local meteorologists report that snowfall totals have reached over a foot in some areas. As the storm passes, it has created a winter wonderland, while also leading to challenges on the roads.

The National Weather Service has provided updates throughout the storm, noting that snowfall totals were expected to vary widely. Reports indicate that some neighborhoods received nearly 12 inches of snow by Monday morning. Residents are advised to take extra caution when traveling due to slippery conditions.

“This is one of the heaviest snowfalls we’ve seen in a while,” said a meteorologist during a live broadcast. “People should stay indoors if possible and be careful on the roads.”

As the city cleans up from the snowfall, officials urge residents to clear driveways and sidewalks to ensure public safety and accessibility. More winter weather updates will follow as the situation develops.