News
Winter Storm Set to Impact Philadelphia and Surrounding Areas
PHILADELPHIA – A winter storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix of rain to the Philadelphia area on Tuesday. The storm will begin early in the morning around 3 a.m. and is projected to last throughout most of the day.
Officials have issued a First Alert for the Pennsylvania suburbs, specifically Berks and Lehigh counties, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 2. Meteorologists attribute the storm to a coastal low arriving after a high-pressure system moves out.
Brine trucks were deployed on local roads to prepare for the morning commute. According to NBC10 meteorologist Johnny Archer, preparations in the Lehigh Valley are underway as forecasts suggest that areas north of Interstate 78 and higher elevations in the Poconos will likely see the most significant snowfall.
Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley are expected to remain below freezing throughout the day, which could result in accumulations of one to three inches of snow. The Poconos may receive between three to five inches, with higher elevations potentially receiving up to six inches. In contrast, heavy rain is expected in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, tapering off by 2 p.m.
Marissa Orbanek, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, stated that crews began treating roads along the 565-mile turnpike system on Monday. Vehicle restrictions will be enforced on many interstates in eastern Pennsylvania starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday as crews prepare to manage snowy conditions.
“We really prepare for snow all year long,” Orbanek said, indicating that over 600 equipment operators are ready to clear the 2,900 miles of lanes across the turnpike system.
As the storm approaches, school districts across the Philadelphia area are announcing delays in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. The forecast suggests that while the immediate Philadelphia region may not see significant snow, areas north and west are likely to be affected.
For travelers, roads will likely become slushy and hazardous once the snow begins, and drivers are advised to avoid travel if possible. The final updates to the weather forecast will be released by 5 p.m. on Monday.
