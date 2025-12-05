Winter Storm Strengthens, Bringing Snow and Cold to Central and Northeast US

DES MOINES, Iowa — A powerful winter storm is wreaking havoc across the central United States and is set to continue its path eastward, bringing snow and ice to the Northeast starting Tuesday. The storm, which has already caused travel disruptions for millions, is forecasted to intensify rapidly into a bomb cyclone.

The storm began impacting the Midwest over the weekend, with communities like Chicago and Springfield already recording heavy snow. Areas that recently experienced a record-setting November snowfall are now bracing for additional accumulation. Significant impacts are expected along major interstate highways, particularly the I-95 corridor.

Winter weather alerts are active across nearly 70 million people, spanning from the Plains to Maine. Dangerous travel conditions have arisen as new snow continues to fall, with some regions facing hazardous icy conditions. Overnight Monday, the storm is expected to transition to the Northeast, where forecasters predict snow accumulation especially in northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

In major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, snow may initially fall before transitioning into rain, limiting accumulation. However, interior parts of the Northeast could see more significant snowfall, with some locations potentially receiving six inches or more.

As the storm moves northeast, meteorologists warn of intensified wind conditions due to bombogenesis—a phenomenon that occurs when atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This could result in higher risks for flying debris and downed power lines.

In the aftermath of the storm, temperatures are expected to plummet below seasonal averages, leading to the coldest days so far this winter. Areas in the Plains and Midwest may experience record low temperatures as Arctic air pushes across the region later this week.

Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on travel conditions, as the combination of snow, ice, and strong winds poses serious risks for drivers. As the winter season kicks off, the public is advised to take precautions and prepare for further weather-related challenges in the coming days.