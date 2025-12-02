News
Winter Storm Warning for Philadelphia and New Jersey Areas
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A winter storm is set to impact the Philadelphia region starting tonight, December 1, 2025, bringing snow and rain to the area. The storm is expected to arrive with precipitation overnight and continue into Tuesday, affecting morning commutes.
Forecasters report the temperature will remain below normal for December, with highs in the low 40s on Monday. Residents are advised to dress warmly as they venture outside, as temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Snow is predicted for areas north and west of Philadelphia, including Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties, with potential accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow.
The storm will shift from snow to rain by late Tuesday morning, although areas in the Poconos may see heavier snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. The New Jersey state has also declared a State of Emergency across several counties, including Hunterdon and Passaic, to prepare for hazardous weather conditions.
“Starting early tomorrow morning, we will experience potentially significant winter weather resulting in hazardous conditions,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. He urged drivers in affected areas to exercise caution and follow safety protocols.
The storm is expected to impact travel, especially during the morning commute on Tuesday, necessitating the activation of Department of Transportation crews overnight. Although the storm will track eastward, changing weather patterns may result in more or less snow depending on its exact path.
Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to remain low throughout the week, with another weather system anticipated next Saturday. Travel conditions may worsen again due to possible winter weather.
