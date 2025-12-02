Winter Storm Warning Issued as Snow Impacts Vermont and Surrounding Areas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A widespread winter storm is expected to impact the region on Tuesday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for significant snowfall and travel disruptions.

The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for central and southern Vermont, where heavy snowfall is anticipated. Southern Vermont will bear the brunt of the storm, with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour, leading to poor visibility and rapid snow accumulation on roadways.

Snow is predicted to start falling in southwestern Vermont and the Adirondacks between 5 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, moving northeastward. By 8 a.m., the Northeast Kingdom will be experiencing snowfall. Although northern areas will see less snow, slick travel conditions are still expected.

Temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday morning will result in quick accumulation on roads, creating slick spots during the morning commute. The heaviest snowfall is expected from late morning to early afternoon, with total accumulations in southern Vermont potentially reaching up to a foot in Windham County and around 10 inches in Windsor County.

Officials advise motorists to exercise caution and prepare for hazardous travel conditions in central and southern Vermont, where roads are expected to be slick and snow-covered. Snowfall totals are forecasted to taper off to 1-3 inches in areas near Lake Champlain.

In addition to Vermont, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of neighboring states, including Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex counties, where travel advisories are in effect. Authorities are warning drivers to slow down and clear their vehicles of snow, as heavy precipitation is anticipated.

The storm is also expected to bring high winds, particularly along coastal areas. By late Tuesday, precipitation will move out of the region, but light flurries could linger.

For those planning to travel, local leaders advise staying informed about weather conditions and to take necessary precautions as winter weather continues across the region.