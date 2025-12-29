News
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Upstate New York Ahead of Severe Weather
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate New York is bracing for a severe winter storm starting today and lasting through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, high winds, and snow.
Residents can expect up to 2 inches of rain today and Monday, followed by snowfall later in the day. This combination could lead to flooding in parts of Western New York, the Southern Tier, and along Lake Erie.
This afternoon, temperatures will rise, bringing the potential for freezing rain, especially in higher elevations. Winds will intensify tonight, with gusts reaching up to 60 to 70 mph along Lake Erie, raising concerns about possible power outages.
Forecasts predict snow will return late Monday, with Syracuse potentially seeing up to 5 inches by Tuesday morning. Areas in Central New York could accumulate as much as 9 inches through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Madison, Onondaga, and Oneida counties starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service warns that travel could become extremely difficult or impossible as the storm progresses.
Motorists are urged to remain cautious and monitor updates to avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm.
