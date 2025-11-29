Winter Storm Watch Issued as Heavy Snow Approaches Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued starting Friday night as a significant winter storm is expected to blanket parts of Indiana with heavy snow this weekend.

Forecasters anticipate that snow will start to fall late Friday night, with conditions expected to worsen significantly by Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service warns that some areas could receive between 6 to 10 inches of snow, with the possibility of locally higher amounts exceeding 10 inches depending on the storm’s path.

Travel impacts are likely due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility. The heaviest periods of snow are forecasted from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night, creating hazardous conditions on roads and at airports.

“We are advising everyone to plan for difficult travel conditions this weekend,” said a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “If travel is necessary, please exercise caution and prepare for sudden changes in visibility.”

Temperatures are currently hovering in the mid-30s across Indiana, but are expected to drop into the 20s overnight. This drop in temperature may lead to refreezing, causing icy conditions, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Travelers in downtown Indianapolis for the Circle of Lights event tonight should prepare for chilly conditions, with feels-like temperatures expected to drop to the 20s after sunset.

While snow will begin covering the ground Saturday, initial accumulation may be delayed due to a layer of dry air present in the atmosphere. Snowfall rates will increase later in the day, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday, with gradual improvements expected by midday Sunday. However, slick road conditions and reduced visibility may persist into early next week.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with local forecasts as the storm approaches and to prepare for significant winter weather impacts this weekend.