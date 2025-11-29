Winter Storms Prepare to Impact Midwest This Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – A winter storm is set to hit the region this weekend, bringing substantial snowfall and hazardous travel conditions. Light snow is expected to begin early Saturday morning, transitioning into moderate to heavy snow by afternoon, particularly south of Highway 10.

Roads will be snow-covered, leading to dangerous driving conditions in Central Wisconsin, while the Northwoods will experience slippery and snowy roads. Snow totals are projected to range from 1-3 inches in the north to 6-10 inches in the southern areas by Sunday morning. Winds gusting up to 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow, posing further challenges for travelers.

Temperatures in the area will remain in the low to mid-20s on Saturday, with significant snowfall projected. The snow will taper off by Saturday night and transition to light snow and snow showers on Sunday.

In Michigan, a similar forecast is in place, with a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and reach its peak Saturday evening before tapering off by midday Sunday. Most areas will see 5-8 inches, with localized areas south of I-96 expected to accumulate 6-10 inches.

Travel impacts are likely throughout Mid-Michigan, especially from Saturday evening into Sunday morning when road conditions will significantly deteriorate. Road improvements are anticipated by Sunday afternoon.

The City of Lansing has also issued a Code Blue cold weather alert, enhancing shelter services and support for those in need during extreme temperatures.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution, drive slowly, and maintain a safe distance from snowplows as they treat the roads. Motorists should be prepared for potentially icy conditions and snow-covered roads heading into Thanksgiving weekend.