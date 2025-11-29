Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Cincinnati Area

CINCINNATI, OHIO — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Butler, Warren, Fayette, Union, and Franklin counties, effective from 7 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologists warn that accumulating snow and slick travel conditions are likely this weekend.

According to Meteorologist Adam Burniston, the region is expected to see some flurries, but a significant snowfall is not anticipated. The storm system moving in from the west could bring a mix of rain and snow, complicating accumulation.

Light snow showers may begin Saturday afternoon, with more significant impacts expected after sunset. “The heaviest snow will likely arrive around 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday,” Burniston said. “While some areas may see a few slick spots and light coatings, accumulations will vary.”

Communities northwest of the I-275 loop are predicted to receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow, particularly in northern Kentucky and south-central Ohio. Locations south of this region may experience minimal snowfall, mostly melting on contact with road surfaces.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s. As the system moves through, rain will begin to mix in, possibly reducing snowfall totals and turning any accumulation into slush.

Road conditions may still be hazardous due to freezing temperatures and the potential for slick spots. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously this weekend.

In addition, another winter weather system is projected to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing further chances of snow accumulation in the region.