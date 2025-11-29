News
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Cincinnati Area
CINCINNATI, OHIO — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Butler, Warren, Fayette, Union, and Franklin counties, effective from 7 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologists warn that accumulating snow and slick travel conditions are likely this weekend.
According to Meteorologist Adam Burniston, the region is expected to see some flurries, but a significant snowfall is not anticipated. The storm system moving in from the west could bring a mix of rain and snow, complicating accumulation.
Light snow showers may begin Saturday afternoon, with more significant impacts expected after sunset. “The heaviest snow will likely arrive around 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday,” Burniston said. “While some areas may see a few slick spots and light coatings, accumulations will vary.”
Communities northwest of the I-275 loop are predicted to receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow, particularly in northern Kentucky and south-central Ohio. Locations south of this region may experience minimal snowfall, mostly melting on contact with road surfaces.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s. As the system moves through, rain will begin to mix in, possibly reducing snowfall totals and turning any accumulation into slush.
Road conditions may still be hazardous due to freezing temperatures and the potential for slick spots. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously this weekend.
In addition, another winter weather system is projected to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing further chances of snow accumulation in the region.
Recent Posts
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season