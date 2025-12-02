News
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of western North Carolina starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service warns that freezing rain could lead to slick road conditions.
The advisory, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday and continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday, covers Avery, Buncombe, Henderson, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties, as well as the Burke, McDowell, Polk, and Rutherford Mountains. Residents in these areas are advised to limit travel due to the potential for black ice.
Forecasters expect a storm system moving up from the Gulf Coast to bring cold rain and pockets of freezing rain, especially in the northern mountains. Locations such as Burnsville and Mt. Mitchell may see ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
The Weather Service warns that hazardous conditions could develop overnight, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads. Power outages could occur in areas with heavier ice accumulation.
By midnight, road conditions may become slick in higher elevations outside the advisory. However, temperatures are expected to rise slightly overnight, with most areas above freezing by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Observers noted light freezing rain in the Asheville area Monday morning, serving as a precursor to the winter system expected overnight. Forecasters predict that most of western North Carolina will experience cold rain, but icy conditions may persist in the northern and eastern Blue Ridge regions.
As this weather system exits Tuesday afternoon, colder winds may shift any remaining precipitation to snow or rime ice along the Tennessee border, with flurries expected to taper off by sunset. Nighttime temperatures are set to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.
Looking ahead, another round of unsettled weather, including potential freezing rain, may develop again by Friday.
Recent Posts
- Mbappé’s Goal Keeps Him on Top of LaLiga Scoring Chart
- Dani Olmo Injured After Scoring for Barcelona Against Atlético Madrid
- BYU’s Kalani Sitake to Remain Head Coach Amid Penn State Interest
- UConn Women’s Basketball Faces South Florida in Tampa Showdown
- Steelers Face Disappointing Loss Amid Fan Frustration
- Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week
- Barcelona Faces Atlético in High-Stakes La Liga Clash
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations