Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snowfall Impacts Travel in Mid-Missouri

Columbia, MO — A winter weather advisory is in effect across Mid-Missouri until 9 PM tonight due to ongoing snowfall and hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s this afternoon, as this winter storm continues to produce snow across the region.

This weather system is expected to result in all-snow conditions since temperatures will remain below freezing. The highest snowfall totals are anticipated north of I-70, particularly impacting the evening commute.

Traveling during this event is discouraged as road conditions are rapidly deteriorating. If travel is unavoidable, drivers should check for updates on road closures and conditions before heading out. Snow accumulation is expected to vary across the area, with some locations seeing just a dusting in the south, while northern areas could receive over 4 inches of snow.

Snow will cease by 9 PM, moving from the northwest to the southeast. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to drop into the teens, with wind chills plummeting into the single digits. Frostbite may occur for those outside for extended periods, so proper clothing is advised.

Following this system, a brief warming trend is expected tomorrow with temperatures reaching the lower 30s, although wind chills will remain in the teens and single digits. Looking ahead to Thursday, a potentially record-low high temperature of 23 degrees is forecasted, approaching the record of 22 degrees set in 1991.

Next weekend, temperatures may rise slightly, reaching the mid-30s, but will still be below average for this time of year.