Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Mid-South Ahead of Hazardous Commute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A winter weather advisory will take effect on the evening of Dec. 1, bringing a wintry mix to the Mid-South. The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, warns drivers of potentially hazardous conditions due to ice accumulation on roads and sidewalks.

The advisory covers areas primarily north of I-40, which does not include Shelby County, although northern parts of the county may still experience some wintry weather. Residents are urged to take precautions, as roads are expected to be slick and dangerous for the morning commute on Dec. 2.

“To put things plainly for mid-morning Monday through early Tuesday morning, the forecast is messy,” the report stated. Locations most likely to experience significant winter weather impacts include northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and far northwest Tennessee.

Counties in Tennessee affected by the advisory include Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley. Although overnight conditions will turn cold and frosty, the National Weather Service expects minimal accumulation in West Tennessee, with total snow and sleet accumulations likely remaining below one inch.

Forecasts for Memphis show a high of 38 degrees and a low of 28 degrees on Dec. 2, with precipitation expected to bring quarter to half an inch of rain. Dry conditions are expected to return Tuesday afternoon.

No school closures have been announced in West Tennessee as of Monday morning, Dec. 1, as students return to classes following the Thanksgiving holiday. Meteorologists continue to monitor the weather situation as conditions evolve.