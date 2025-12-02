Winter Weather Advisory Issued for New Jersey and Pennsylvania Areas

READING, Pa. – A winter weather advisory remains in effect for various counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as mixed precipitation is forecasted. The advisory will continue until 1 PM EST today, December 2.

In New Jersey, Warren County is expected to receive a total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, with localized areas possibly reaching 4 inches in higher elevations. Ice accumulations could create a light glaze on surfaces. This mixed weather is likely to impact the Tuesday morning commute, causing slippery road conditions.

Similarly, parts of Pennsylvania, including Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, are under the same advisory. Officials recommend that drivers slow down and use caution while traveling. They can check for the latest road conditions by calling 511.

Regions such as Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania are also affected, with expectations of similar conditions. Accumulations of snow and sleet could reach up to one inch in these areas, making travel hazardous.

In addition, central Pennsylvania is projected to experience its first significant snowfall of the season, with predictions of 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulating. This is expected to worsen overnight into Tuesday afternoon.

Travelers in Carbon and Monroe Counties should be prepared for mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations predicted between 3 to 5 inches. Localized amounts may even reach 6 inches.

As the weather advisory remains in place, drivers and residents in the affected areas are reminded to stay updated and proceed with caution during their travels.