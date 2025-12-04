Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Virginia Regions on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for various regions in Virginia on Friday, December 5, 2025. The advisory is effective from 1 AM to 4 PM EST in counties including Albemarle, Nelson, Orange, and Spotsylvania.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow accumulations of one to two inches and light freezing rain predicted. Temperatures will remain in the 20s, leading to potential accumulation on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to prepare for slippery road conditions, which may affect the Friday morning commute.

Additionally, another advisory starts at midnight Friday, extending until 7 PM EST on the same day, covering several areas including Bluefield, Lewisburg, and Roanoke. This advisory anticipates total snow accumulations between two to four inches, also warning of hazardous driving conditions during both morning and evening commutes.

In a separate advisory covering Lynchburg, Martinsville, and Danville, a snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected, potentially transitioning to freezing drizzle Friday afternoon.

A final advisory will be in effect from 1 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday, affecting parts of northeast North Carolina and various regions in Virginia. This advisory anticipates similar conditions with one to two inches of snow and light ice.

Residents are urged to slow down and exercise caution while traveling. Up-to-date road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.