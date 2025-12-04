News
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Virginia Regions on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for various regions in Virginia on Friday, December 5, 2025. The advisory is effective from 1 AM to 4 PM EST in counties including Albemarle, Nelson, Orange, and Spotsylvania.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow accumulations of one to two inches and light freezing rain predicted. Temperatures will remain in the 20s, leading to potential accumulation on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to prepare for slippery road conditions, which may affect the Friday morning commute.
Additionally, another advisory starts at midnight Friday, extending until 7 PM EST on the same day, covering several areas including Bluefield, Lewisburg, and Roanoke. This advisory anticipates total snow accumulations between two to four inches, also warning of hazardous driving conditions during both morning and evening commutes.
In a separate advisory covering Lynchburg, Martinsville, and Danville, a snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected, potentially transitioning to freezing drizzle Friday afternoon.
A final advisory will be in effect from 1 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday, affecting parts of northeast North Carolina and various regions in Virginia. This advisory anticipates similar conditions with one to two inches of snow and light ice.
Residents are urged to slow down and exercise caution while traveling. Up-to-date road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Recent Posts
- Tragic Death of Young Actor Nikodem Marecki Shocks Poland
- Pantone Reveals 2026 Color of the Year: Cloud Dancer White
- Rosalía to Perform at London’s O2 Arena in May 2026
- Ohio State Football Dominates Rankings as Playoffs Approach
- First Reactions to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Hint at Box Office Success
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season