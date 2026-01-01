Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Philadelphia Region Through Saturday Morning

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a Winter Weather Advisory due to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice expected from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The National Weather Service‘s Mount Holly office has warned that slippery road conditions will likely affect travel.

Snow is anticipated to begin between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the Philadelphia area expecting accumulations of about 1 inch. Areas in the northwest suburbs and the Lehigh Valley may see between 1 to 3 inches of snow.

South Jersey, particularly Morris and Sussex counties, is facing a more significant snowfall, with 5 to 8 inches expected. Monmouth, Middlesex, and Somerset counties are predicted to receive about 4 to 7 inches of snow. Drivers are advised to exercise caution during the evening commute.

As temperatures dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue, implementing measures to protect the city’s homeless population. These measures include 24-hour outreach to ensure safe indoor spaces and available emergency housing beds.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced vehicle restrictions across several roads due to inclement weather, including major highways in the five-county Philadelphia area. Vehicle speed limits are set to 45 mph. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible.

During extreme conditions, officials reported that delays at Philadelphia International Airport rose to 164 and 27 flights were canceled due to the storm. Major efforts to treat the roads are ongoing, as temperatures remain below freezing overnight, creating potential for black ice.

Joseph DeSilva, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, advised caution: “Today looks quiet compared to last night, but watch out for the icy roads.”