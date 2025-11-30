Winter Weather Advisory Issues for Tri-State Area Tonight

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Today is a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY as a Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for parts of the Tri-State area, anticipating a mix of snow and rain tonight.

The forecast predicts that snow accumulation could reach over an inch in the far northern counties. Meanwhile, southeast Indiana may see a coating of snow, with some areas receiving up to two inches. Cincinnati and areas to the south and east are expected to receive less than an inch of snow, primarily rain is predicted for Northern Kentucky.

The inclement weather will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, where temperatures are expected to stay above freezing initially. However, as a cold front passes, temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon, causing a brisk end to the weekend.

Looking ahead, the cold weather is set to continue as meteorological winter begins Monday. Another chance for accumulating snow is forecasted for Monday night into Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to remain in the mid-thirties throughout much of the upcoming week.

The forecast for tonight includes a rain and snow mix, with breezy conditions and a low of 32 degrees. On Sunday, lingering showers are anticipated in the morning, leading to a cold and breezy day with highs around 38 degrees. Sunday night is expected to dry out, with temperatures dropping significantly to a low of 25 degrees.