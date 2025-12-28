Winter Weather Alerts: Snow Squalls Impacting Multiple Regions

Spokane, WA – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a snow squall warning at 7:37 p.m. on Friday for Spokane County, effective until 8:30 p.m. The alert indicated that a hazardous snow squall was located over Coeur d'Alene, moving east at 30 mph.

Travelers were warned that conditions could become dangerous quickly. “Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes,” the NWS stated in a public advisory.

Areas affected by the snow squall warning include Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, and several other towns across northern Idaho. Key highways such as Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 95 were included in the warning, with motorists advised to prepare for poor visibility and icy roads.

The NWS urged drivers to slow down due to rapid changes in visibility. Gusty winds of up to 35 mph can lead to blowing snow and make conditions treacherous.

Furthermore, snow squalls are known for their brief but intense nature, which can result in sudden whiteouts and icy roads even without a major winter storm. They typically last under an hour and can significantly impact traffic safety.

The NWS called for immediate action from motorists. If a snow squall warning is issued, it is recommended to avoid or delay travel, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Sudden braking is discouraged to prevent skidding.

Emergency preparedness is crucial during these winter weather events. The NWS advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are winter-ready and equipped with an emergency kit containing supplies such as blankets, food, water, and a first-aid kit.

As conditions evolve, the NWS will continue to monitor and update warnings. Travelers are encouraged to remain informed and cautious during winter weather events to ensure their safety on the road.