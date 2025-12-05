News
Winter Weather Causes School Delays in Multiple Regions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Snow is falling across parts of the Washington, D.C., area early Friday, December 5, 2025, leading to numerous school delays and closures. The winter weather has also affected drivers, resulting in challenging road conditions.
Across the district, school districts are responding to the weather. Many institutions have announced either delayed starts or closures to ensure safety for students and staff. Drivers are advised to exercise caution while navigating the icy roads.
In nearby Tennessee, significant snowfall has prompted school districts in the Midstate to adjust their schedules as well. Campbell County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Dickson County Schools, Hawkins County Schools, Humphreys County Schools, Scott County Schools, and Stewart County Schools have all declared two-hour delays in their openings.
Officials are continuously monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions change. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their local schools for the latest information on closures and delays.
Stay connected with local news outlets for ongoing coverage and forecasts related to the winter storm.
