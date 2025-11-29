News
Winter Weather Warning: Snow and Rain Impact Day Ahead in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA — Winter-like temperatures are set to sweep across Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania as an Impact Day approaches this weekend. Snow is expected late tonight, transitioning to rain by mid-morning on Sunday, complicating travel plans for many residents.
As temperatures remain in the 30s throughout the day, conditions will be cold for the college football game between the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Miami. Kickoff temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, with early sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and snow showers by tonight.
The snow, which may start as flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight, could accumulate quickly, with predictions estimating one to two inches before changes to rain occur around noon on Sunday. Meteorologists have warned that the combination of snow and rain could create slick road conditions, particularly for those traveling early in the day.
“Be cautious if you need to hit the roads on Sunday morning,” said a local meteorologist. “The snow will transition to slush, and then mostly rain, but some areas might see a brief period of accumulation before it melts.”
Winds are forecast to pick up, reaching speeds of 30 mph throughout the day, contributing to a blustery atmosphere as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in an afternoon game. The rain is expected to diminish as game time approaches.
Looking ahead, another Impact Day is slated for Tuesday, with more significant snow accumulations possible depending on the storm track. Forecast models suggest that areas closer to the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border may experience close to two inches of snow.
Residents should continue to prepare for cold conditions, with highs over the next few days remaining near freezing. Light snow and flurries could also be possible later in the week.
