Wintry Mix Promises Slick Roads Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities and parts of northern Minnesota as a light wintry mix moves through the region on Sunday. The advisory is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m., with potential for light sleet, freezing drizzle, and snow.

As of 1:10 p.m. Sunday, light rain had started falling in the Twin Cities. Travelers are urged to use caution as road conditions could become icy. By 2:35 p.m., rain had cleared but left behind gray skies and temperatures just below freezing.

Looking ahead, mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night with mild temperatures. Monday will also bring milder weather, but another chance of a wintry mix is anticipated late at night, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

In central Wisconsin, a First Alert Weather Day was declared due to an expected freezing rain event from this evening until early Tuesday morning. Freezing rain could accumulate between 0.10 inches to 0.25 inches, contributing to hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 30s Monday afternoon, but conditions will deteriorate with the onset of freezing rain later in the evening. Travelers in north central Wisconsin should prepare for slippery roads and potential power outages due to ice.

This weather pattern will continue into Tuesday, with a mix of rain and freezing rain expected. Accumulation is projected to be higher than that of previous events, with additional snow possible in some areas.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be milder, providing some relief from winter weather before additional precipitation is forecasted to return on Friday. The upcoming storm system is anticipated to bring primarily rain.