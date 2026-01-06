News
Wintry Mix Promises Slick Roads Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities and parts of northern Minnesota as a light wintry mix moves through the region on Sunday. The advisory is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m., with potential for light sleet, freezing drizzle, and snow.
As of 1:10 p.m. Sunday, light rain had started falling in the Twin Cities. Travelers are urged to use caution as road conditions could become icy. By 2:35 p.m., rain had cleared but left behind gray skies and temperatures just below freezing.
Looking ahead, mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night with mild temperatures. Monday will also bring milder weather, but another chance of a wintry mix is anticipated late at night, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.
In central Wisconsin, a First Alert Weather Day was declared due to an expected freezing rain event from this evening until early Tuesday morning. Freezing rain could accumulate between 0.10 inches to 0.25 inches, contributing to hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 30s Monday afternoon, but conditions will deteriorate with the onset of freezing rain later in the evening. Travelers in north central Wisconsin should prepare for slippery roads and potential power outages due to ice.
This weather pattern will continue into Tuesday, with a mix of rain and freezing rain expected. Accumulation is projected to be higher than that of previous events, with additional snow possible in some areas.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be milder, providing some relief from winter weather before additional precipitation is forecasted to return on Friday. The upcoming storm system is anticipated to bring primarily rain.
Recent Posts
- SEPTA Faces Budget Crisis Amid Rail Fires and Service Cuts
- Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: OOMPH
- Smith and Head Lead Australia to Commanding Ashes Position
- Hints and Clues for Today’s Wordle Puzzle Revealed
- Lewis Pullman Sparks Romance with Kaia Gerber at Broadway Show
- Trial Looms for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Mississippi Embezzlement Case
- Lottery Results for January 4, 2026: Check Your Numbers Now
- Rep. Raskin Unveils Reports on January 6 Attack Ahead of Anniversary
- Indiana Hoosiers Upset Alabama in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Peoria School District Considers Closures Amid Enrollment Decline
- Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day