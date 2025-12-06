Wintry Weather Returns to Omaha This Weekend

Omaha, Nebraska – A new round of wintry weather will hit Omaha this weekend, bringing rain and snow to the area on Saturday. The storm is expected to move in from the west, with rain and snow showers beginning late Saturday morning.

Temperatures tonight are expected to remain in the mid to upper 20s, providing a cool but less frigid night in Omaha. Most of the day on Saturday will be cloudy, with dry conditions until the rain and snow arrive in the afternoon.

Forecasts indicate that areas south of Interstate 80 may primarily experience rain with some snow mixing in, while north of Omaha, conditions are likely to be more severe with predominantly wet snow. Areas near Wayne/Pender, Nebraska, and Denison/Carroll, Iowa, could see between 1 and 3 inches of wet snow, while Omaha may only receive about half an inch.

Travelers should prepare for slick conditions, as roads may become slushy and covered with snow by Saturday afternoon. Any standing water or slush is expected to freeze overnight.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will drop significantly, starting the day in the teens and only reaching about 18 degrees. Breezy conditions will accompany the colder weather, and Sunday night is expected to see temperatures plummet to single digits.

On Monday, conditions will improve slightly with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s, while Tuesday may bring even warmer temperatures in the low 40s. However, the weather is forecasted to cool off again by Wednesday and Thursday, with a possibility of rain and snow mid-week.