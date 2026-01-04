Wirtz Gains Support After Early Struggles at Liverpool

Liverpool, England – Florian Wirtz is finding his footing at Liverpool after a challenging start. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined the club for a record £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. Since his arrival, he has faced pressure to perform but recently scored his first goal for the Reds.

Wirtz’s journey took a positive turn during last week’s 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. His goal helped secure the win, easing doubts about his early form. “It was very nice to feel the support of the fans,” Wirtz said after the match. “I knew my goals would come eventually, and I just have to keep pushing forward,” he added.

Despite his recent success, Wirtz faced further scrutiny in Liverpool’s last match, a 0-0 draw against Leeds United. He was substituted after 66 minutes due to load management following concerns about a hamstring injury. Liverpool manager Arne Slot explained the need for caution: “Our players are dealing with a demanding schedule and injuries. It’s crucial to manage their fitness levels carefully,” he said.

Wirtz’s teammate, Jeremie Frimpong, expressed support for him, saying, “I know how gifted Flo is. He handles pressure well. He just loves playing football and doesn’t get distracted by the price tag.” Frimpong also faced his own challenges upon joining Liverpool, battling a hamstring injury. Now fully fit, he is excited about contributing to the team’s success.

As Liverpool prepares for a busy schedule ahead, Wirtz’s performance will be crucial in their push for silverware. With more matches coming, fans are hopeful that he will maintain his form and importance to the squad. Slot acknowledged the team’s dire injury situation but remains optimistic, stating, “We need our key players to step up as we face tough opponents in the coming weeks.”

Fans will be watching closely as Wirtz continues to build on his recent success and solidify his place in the starting lineup.