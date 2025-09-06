Wisconsin Badgers Aim for Dominant Win Against Middle Tennessee State

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The Badgers are looking to build on their impressive performance from last week where they secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Miami (OH).

Wisconsin’s defense shined in their opener, achieving a shutout for the first time since 2022. However, the team faces a challenge this week as starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is out due to a lower-body injury. Sophomore Danny O'Neil, who transferred from San Diego State, will take his place after stepping in last week and completing 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a difficult 34-14 loss to FCS Austin Peay, showcasing weaknesses on both offense and defense. This matchup presents a significant opportunity for Wisconsin to capitalize and showcase its offensive prowess.

In their opener, the Badgers utilized a diverse offensive strategy, with nine players receiving targets and multiple running backs involved in the game. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes emphasized creativity, making quick throws to ease the pressure on O’Neil.

Defensively, Wisconsin was effective at limiting Miami’s quarterback to only 83 passing yards and recording three sacks. They aim to replicate this success against a Middle Tennessee team that struggled to protect their quarterback last week.

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has made it clear that they are focused on improving on both sides of the ball. Predictions ahead of the game suggest that the Badgers will execute multiple explosive plays and maintain a strong defensive presence, forcing turnovers against an opponent that ranked poorly in giveaways last season.

Experts and analysts widely expect a blowout with Wisconsin heavily favored. Betting lines indicate that Middle Tennessee is facing a daunting task, with sportsbooks giving them a money line of +3000.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, the question looms: Can the Badgers not only win but also deliver a commanding performance against the struggling Blue Raiders?