Wisconsin Badgers to Face Eastern Illinois in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball team is set to begin their NCAA Tournament journey on Thursday, Dec. 4, as they face Eastern Illinois in the first round at the UW Field House.

The match will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first round contest between North Carolina and No. 6 UTEP, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. Fans can watch the matches streamed live on ESPN+.

Gates for the event will open at 3:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, and on Friday, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT for the second-round match at 7:00 p.m. CT. Ticket information is available online.

This year marks the 13th consecutive time Wisconsin has made it to the NCAA Tournament, earning an impressive overall record of 24-4 this season, including a nine-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

Wisconsin is hosting the first two rounds for the seventh year in a row, holding a perfect 13-0 record during this span. Head coach Kelly Sheffield, who has led the Badgers to numerous postseason successes, has a postseason record of 42-11 at Wisconsin, including 28-2 at home.

The Badgers are meeting the Panthers for the first time in 20 years, holding a historical record of 4-2 against Eastern Illinois, with three wins coming in Madison. The Panthers enter as Ohio Valley Conference champions with a 24-7 record.

In notable individual performances, senior outside hitter earned her fifth Big Ten Player of the Week award, leading the Badgers in kills per set and points per set statistics.

Colyer, a middle blocker, and setter Julie Zalewski were also recognized with All-Big Ten First Team honors as Wisconsin finished the regular season with the second-highest hitting percentage in the country at .317.

“We’re getting better, but there’s always room for improvement,” Sheffield stated. “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm, and fans will have a chance to watch some of the best players in our program’s history during this tournament.”