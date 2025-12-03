Wisconsin Badgers Gear Up for National Signing Day

MADISON, Wis. — Today marks a significant event in college football: National Signing Day and the early signing period. Many high school athletes are set to commit to their colleges, and the Wisconsin Badgers are closely watching their recruits.

The Badger program expects several athletes to officially sign during this period. Among the 13 high school commits anticipated are a cornerback, quarterback, two D-linemen, a linebacker, a tight end, a wide receiver, a running back, a defensive back, a DL/edge player, tailback Quantavius Wiggins, an offensive lineman, and another wide receiver.

Wisconsin is also aiming to broaden its roster by focusing on additional wide receivers and a safety. Fans are encouraged to keep track of potential news and updates throughout the day.

This afternoon, the Badgers will hold a press conference to discuss the recruits. Head coach Luke Fickell, director of recruiting Pat Lambert, and director of player personnel Ethan Russo will be in attendance to answer questions and share insights.

