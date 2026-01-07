Wisconsin Badgers Prepare for Key Game Against UCLA

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team aims to bounce back against UCLA on Tuesday at the Kohl Center. After a disappointing 89-73 loss to No. 5 Purdue, the Badgers are looking for a much-needed victory.

The Badgers will tip off at 8 p.m. Tickets for the game are still available, and fans who cannot attend can watch on Peacock and NBC Sports Network. Paul Burmeister and Robbie Hummel will provide commentary, while Matt Lepay and Brian Butch will call the game on the Badger Radio Network.

Junior Nolan Winter leads Wisconsin in rebounding, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 9.3 rebounds per game. He contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in the recent Purdue game, marking his seventh double-double of the season. Winter’s outstanding performance has made him a crucial asset to the Badgers.

Nick Boyd, who had a game-high 24 points against Purdue, is also a key player for Wisconsin. Boyd is currently fifth in the Big Ten, averaging 19.5 points per game. He, along with teammate John Blackwell, forms one of the strongest backcourt duos in the conference.

This matchup with UCLA marks the third meeting between the two programs in Madison, with the Badgers securing a 54-52 victory in their first home encounter in 1949. UCLA holds a 6-3 lead in the series, with the last game between the teams in Madison dating back to 1962.

The Bruins come into this game with a record of 10-4 and are looking to recover from a recent loss to Iowa. Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA with 18.2 points per game, supported by three other players averaging double-digits.

After the contest against UCLA, Wisconsin will travel for a game against Michigan on January 10. They hope to gain momentum from a win against the Bruins as they continue their conference schedule.