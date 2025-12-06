Wisconsin Badgers Prepare for 132nd Rivalry Game Against Marquette

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to renew its historic rivalry with Marquette in the 132nd meeting between the two programs on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, and the game is sold out.

Fans are encouraged to wear red to create a sea of color in support of the Badgers. Those unable to attend can watch the game on FS1 or listen to the Badger Radio Network, where Matt Lepay and Brian Butch will provide commentary. A unique halftime performance by the Halftime Dogs is also planned.

Wisconsin enters the matchup with an overall record of 6-2, having won their Big Ten opener against Northwestern 85-73 on Wednesday. John Blackwell led the team with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double of the season. Senior Nick Boyd also contributed significantly, scoring 20 points.

The Badgers boast a strong historical record against Marquette, holding a 71-60 edge in the series. Wisconsin has won three of the last four contests, including the last three games played in Madison. Under head coach Greg Gard, the Badgers are 5-4 against the Golden Eagles.

Marquette comes into the game with a 5-4 record this season. Their losses have mostly been to major conference opponents, including Oklahoma, Indiana, and Maryland. Senior Chase Ross leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with an average of 20.3 points per game.

This year also marks the debut of Wisconsin’s “By the Players” uniforms, designed in collaboration with Under Armour. Players John Blackwell and Nolan Winter played key roles in the design process, and these unique jerseys are expected to make their first appearance during the game against Marquette.

Both Blackwell and senior Andrew Rohde recently reached significant milestones, each scoring their 1,000th career point in the previous game against Northwestern. Blackwell is now the 51st player in Badger history to achieve this mark.

The rivalry between Wisconsin and Marquette dates back to their first match in 1917, which the Badgers won by a narrow margin. Each encounter carries its own story, and this upcoming clash promises to continue the long-standing competition between these two teams.