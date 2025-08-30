Wisconsin Badgers Triumph 17-0 in Season Opener Against Miami

Madison, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin football team opened its 2025 season with a 17-0 victory against Miami (Ohio) at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday night.

Quarterback Danny O'Neil replaced injured starter Billy Edwards in the second quarter and led the Badgers to an impressive win before a crowd of 65,952. Edwards, who transferred from Maryland, was injured without contact during a handoff, worrying teammates about his leadership.

“Billy is the leader of the team — seeing him go down, it’s not just me that worried about it,” O’Neil said. Despite losing Edwards, O’Neil did not let the situation affect his performance. “I just had to go in there and lead the guys,” he noted.

O’Neil’s growth as a quarterback has been significant since transferring from San Diego State, where he started 11 games as a freshman. Coach Kenny Guyton highlighted O’Neil’s natural leadership and fire, which came into play during the game.

The game marked the Badgers’ 28th straight win in home openers against nonconference opponents. Coach Luke Fickell had limited information on Edwards’ injury post-game but was pleased to see Edwards cheering for the team from the sidelines in the second half.

“He was just telling me to play my game and take what the defense was giving me,” O’Neil shared about Edwards’ support. The Badgers dominated possession with a time of 39:13 while limiting Miami to just 34 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.

Miami, having lost several key offensive starters from the previous season, struggled against the Badgers’ defense. Safety Preston Zachman secured two interceptions, proving valuable in the shutout.

Linebacker Mason Reiger, a transfer from Louisville, expressed emotional relief after returning to the field after a year-long injury recovery. “I was just trying to control myself and all the feelings that I’ve had,” he said.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin has a challenging season approaching as they prepare for their next game, hoping to build on this solid start.