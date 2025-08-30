Sports
Wisconsin Badgers Triumph 17-0 in Season Opener Against Miami
Madison, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin football team opened its 2025 season with a 17-0 victory against Miami (Ohio) at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday night.
Quarterback Danny O'Neil replaced injured starter Billy Edwards in the second quarter and led the Badgers to an impressive win before a crowd of 65,952. Edwards, who transferred from Maryland, was injured without contact during a handoff, worrying teammates about his leadership.
“Billy is the leader of the team — seeing him go down, it’s not just me that worried about it,” O’Neil said. Despite losing Edwards, O’Neil did not let the situation affect his performance. “I just had to go in there and lead the guys,” he noted.
O’Neil’s growth as a quarterback has been significant since transferring from San Diego State, where he started 11 games as a freshman. Coach Kenny Guyton highlighted O’Neil’s natural leadership and fire, which came into play during the game.
The game marked the Badgers’ 28th straight win in home openers against nonconference opponents. Coach Luke Fickell had limited information on Edwards’ injury post-game but was pleased to see Edwards cheering for the team from the sidelines in the second half.
“He was just telling me to play my game and take what the defense was giving me,” O’Neil shared about Edwards’ support. The Badgers dominated possession with a time of 39:13 while limiting Miami to just 34 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.
Miami, having lost several key offensive starters from the previous season, struggled against the Badgers’ defense. Safety Preston Zachman secured two interceptions, proving valuable in the shutout.
Linebacker Mason Reiger, a transfer from Louisville, expressed emotional relief after returning to the field after a year-long injury recovery. “I was just trying to control myself and all the feelings that I’ve had,” he said.
Looking ahead, Wisconsin has a challenging season approaching as they prepare for their next game, hoping to build on this solid start.
Recent Posts
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics
- Sun Devil Duo Signs NIL Deal with Adidas Ahead of 2025 Season
- Kate Middleton Sparks Buzz with Possible New Blonde Hair Color
- Liberty and Mercury Set for Critical WNBA Playoff Showdown