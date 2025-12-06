Sports
Wisconsin Beats Northwestern in Big Ten Basketball Opener
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 85-73 in their Big Ten opener on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
This victory marks Wisconsin’s seventh win in their last eight Big Ten openers. The Badgers have also won their last five matchups against the Wildcats.
Junior John Blackwell topped the scoring for Wisconsin with 26 points, contributing to his career milestone of reaching 1,000 points. He was pivotal in establishing an early lead, scoring 23 points in the first half, which helped Wisconsin jump to a 55-32 halftime advantage.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard praised Blackwell’s development, stating, “He’s turned himself into a really good player.” This performance included Blackwell’s first double-double of the season, with 11 rebounds.
The Badgers displayed excellent teamwork, achieving a remarkable 15 assists on 17 baskets in the first half. Gard noted, “It doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.”
Senior player Andrew Rohde also made significant contributions with seven assists, creating scoring opportunities throughout the game. Wisconsin’s offensive plan shines through when the ball moves effectively, as seen against Northwestern.
With an impressive shooting percentage of 50% (17-for-34) in the first half and strong free-throw shooting (12-for-13), Wisconsin built a commanding lead. They scored 11 fast-break points compared to zero for Northwestern.
Despite some second-half turnovers, the Badgers managed to keep control of the game, with senior Austin Rapp and fellow players scoring in double figures. Rapp scored 13 points, further enhancing the Badgers’ performance.
Northwestern struggled on the rebounds, having been outrebounded in previous games. Coach Chris Collins of Northwestern acknowledged the challenge they faced, emphasizing the need for improvement moving forward.
Wisconsin’s next challenge comes Saturday when they take on Marquette at 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center.
