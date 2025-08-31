Madison, Wisconsin — The Green Bay Packers made headlines on Thursday when they traded for star edge rusher Micah Parsons. The news spread quickly across Wisconsin, causing excitement among fans.

To measure the state’s enthusiasm, Bucky Badger, the beloved mascot, made an appearance at a Wisconsin volleyball game on Friday night. He proudly held a framed picture of Parsons in a Packers No. 11 jersey, sparking joy among the crowd. Although Parsons will actually wear No. 1 with the team, fans were quick to create and share photos of him in Packers gear as soon as the trade was announced.

On the court, the Wisconsin volleyball team faced off against the No. 14-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in an intense season opener. The No. 8-ranked Badgers triumphed, winning the match in five sets with scores of 25-16, 18-25, 25-18, 26-28, and 15-10. Oregon transfer Mimi Colyer led the charge with 26 kills, while Baylor transfer Alicia Andrew contributed eight kills and ten blocks.

The victory solidifies Wisconsin’s status among the top teams in the nation, as they entered the season ranked just behind the top seven teams. The Badgers are expected to rise in the rankings following their hard-fought win.

While fans at the Kohl Center cheered for their volleyball team, Bucky Badger remained focused on celebrating the Packers’ acquisition of Parsons. Wisconsin volleyball will return to action against No. 5 Texas on Sunday, with the match scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.