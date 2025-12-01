Wisconsin Churches Cancel Services Due to Winter Storm

MADISON, Wis. — Several churches in southeastern Wisconsin have canceled services for Sunday due to a winter storm that began Saturday morning. The winter storm, which is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow, has prompted these cancellations as safety becomes a priority for congregations.

Dane County‘s Brooklyn Lutheran Church is among those calling off its 8:30 a.m. service on November 30. Similarly, All Saints Lutheran Church in Fitchburg has canceled services, while First Church of Christ, Scientist in Madison will only hold services via Zoom.

Other closures include Vermont Lutheran Church, which will not have Sunday worship or Sunday School, and First Baptist Church of Madison, which has also canceled all services. Perry Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb has scrapped both its worship service and the Jeglum/Black Christmas concert.

In Green County, St. John's United Church of Christ has called off its Sunday service, while all weekend activities at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton are also canceled.

Due to the heavy snowfall, many local businesses, public libraries, and parks are also closing early or canceling events. The Madison Public Library announced early closure at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens closed their doors for the day as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, indicating that snow accumulation will continue into Sunday morning. Authorities advise residents to stay home if possible as road conditions worsen.

Snow emergencies have been declared in several municipalities across the region, including Pleasant Prairie, Grafton, and Franklin. The storms, dropping significant amounts of snow, have created treacherous conditions for travel and prompted cancellations across various sectors.

As the snow continues, officials are reminding the public to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel. Further updates on closures and cancellations will be shared as the situation develops.