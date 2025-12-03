Wisconsin Eyes Transfer Portal Quarterbacks as Competition Heats Up

Madison, Wisconsin – The University of Wisconsin is exploring options in the transfer portal for a quarterback, as the team looks to build for the future under head coach Luke Fickell. With uncertainty surrounding current quarterback Carter Smith‘s capabilities, Fickell faces pressure to secure a reliable signal-caller.

In the past few days, two standout quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal, raising Wisconsin’s hopes for a much-needed acquisition. The first is Old Dominion‘s offensive star, who made headlines with impressive stats during his sophomore season, boasting 2,624 yards passing and 1,007 rushing yards.

This quarterback’s dual-threat potential aligns well with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes‘ system, making him a coveted asset for Wisconsin. He has shown durability on the field, a critical factor for Fickell as he aims for success in the upcoming season. Despite his talents, he carries a gunslinger reputation, having struggled in games where he throws multiple interceptions.

Another promising name is Marcus Stokes, who formerly played at West Florida and has put up impressive numbers, including 3,297 passing yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Stokes, who was previously a highly recruited quarterback, faced setbacks in his college career but is eager for a fresh start at the Division I level.

Stokes’ journey reflects the resilience necessary in college football. After his commitment to Florida was derailed by controversy, he redirected his path at West Florida, leading his team to a 10-2 record. Now, as he enters the transfer portal, Stokes hopes to prove he can thrive at a higher level.

The clock is ticking for Wisconsin to act swiftly as competition intensifies in the transfer market, which opens officially on January 2. With several other programs also eyeing these talented quarterbacks, Wisconsin must strategize to secure the right fit for their offense.

As the transfer portal season unfolds, both the Old Dominion quarterback and Stokes appear set to draw significant interest and could alter the landscape of college football for the next season.