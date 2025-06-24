News
Wisconsin Faces Heat Wave as Thousands Lack Power
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Tens of thousands of residents in southeastern Wisconsin are struggling without electricity during a severe heat wave. As of 7 p.m. on June 21, We Energies reported that 15,280 customers in Milwaukee County were without power, along with outages in Dodge, Ozaukee, and Waukesha counties.
The National Weather Service has placed Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha under an extreme heat warning until Monday, with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities urge residents to find cooling shelters or stay with friends who have power, as little relief is expected overnight.
If temperatures reach 96 degrees, it would mark Milwaukee’s hottest day since August 23, 2023, when temperatures hit 101 degrees. In the morning of June 22, around 2,130 customers were still without power due to strong winds downing tree limbs and power lines.
Milwaukee County has experienced the most outages, with approximately 1,500 customers affected. Meanwhile, more than 200 customers in both Waukesha and Racine counties are facing power loss. Public utility officials from We Energies announced their commitment to restoring power and reminded residents to stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines.
Madison Gas and Electric also reported about 175 outages in the Madison area due to similar weather conditions. The high winds are attributed to a pressure difference between a low-pressure area in the Great Plains and high pressure in southeastern states, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring.
As humidity rises, Gehring noted that the wind would prevent the heat from feeling even worse. “When you’re sweating outside, evaporation helps cool the body,” he said. The Milwaukee Health Department has set up cooling centers across the city and suburbs, including libraries and community centers. Residents can find a map or call 211 for updated locations.
