Wisconsin State Fair Cancels Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due to Severe Weather

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Wisconsin State Fair closed early on Saturday night and canceled a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert due to severe weather conditions. The cancellation was announced around 7:50 p.m. as flash floods impacted the area.

The concert was scheduled to take place on the main stage at 7:30 p.m., but with severe weather warnings in effect, organizers prioritized the safety of attendees and performers. In a statement on social media, the fair announced, “While we tried everything within our control to allow this show to go on, for the safety of our artists, team, and Fairgoers, we cannot host this concert.”

Those who purchased tickets through Etix will be automatically refunded in the next 7 to 14 days. Fairgoers who bought tickets with cash at the State Fair ticket office can receive their refunds by visiting the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They must bring the original tickets and an ID.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Milwaukee County and Waukesha County, effective until 2 a.m. on August 10. Attendees reported flooding on the fairgrounds, complicating their ability to access parked vehicles.

The fairgrounds were originally scheduled to remain open until midnight, but with the early closure just before 9 p.m., officials urged attendees to seek shelter. Permanent buildings available for shelter included the Dairy Building, Exposition Center, and other vendor buildings.

Weather forecasts indicated that more showers and thunderstorms were expected into the night. Videos shared on social media depicted fairgoers splashing in flooded areas, while reports of vehicles trapped in rising waters surfaced.

The Wisconsin State Fair is set to reopen Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., pending weather conditions.