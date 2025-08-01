Wisconsin State Fair Transportation: What You Need to Know

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is set to open from July 31 to August 10, and visitors are encouraged to plan their transportation options early. The fair runs daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and stays open until midnight from Thursday to Saturday.

The fairgrounds are located at 640 S. 84th St., near the interchange of Interstate 94 and Interstate 41/US-45. Visitors can choose from various transportation methods, including driving, biking, taking the bus, or utilizing local bar shuttles.

Parking is available at the fair for $15 per car and $8 per motorcycle, offered on a first-come, first-served basis at various gates. Accessible parking costs $15 and is located at Gate 2, with additional spots available at Gates 1 and 7. Preferred parking, located close to entrances, is available for $25, while limited street parking may also be found nearby.

General parking passes can be purchased in advance, but accessible, preferred, or motorcycle spots must be paid for upon entry using a debit or credit card. If a vehicle leaves the parking lot, re-entry will require another payment.

For those looking to avoid parking fees altogether, bike racks are provided at several gates, and local bars offer shuttles that typically require a purchase for a ticket. Additionally, visitors can park at designated park-and-ride lots and buy a $15 shuttle ticket via Dousman Transport Co. However, the Milwaukee County Transit System will not be providing special shuttle services due to staffing shortages.

Residents are also advised that the Hank Aaron State Trail will be partially closed from July 31 to August 10. The closure will affect the area between South 76th Street and South 84th Street to ensure security around the fairgrounds.

For comprehensive details on parking and transportation options at the state fair, please refer to official state fair resources.