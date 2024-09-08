Wisconsin Health Officials Recall Eggs Due to Salmonella Outbreak

Wisconsin health officials have announced a recall of eggs following an outbreak of salmonella infections affecting 65 individuals across nine states. This outbreak is linked to a farm in Wisconsin.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 42 of the infected individuals are located in Wisconsin, where the affected eggs were believed to have been sold. The eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through various retail stores and food service distributors.

The recall encompasses all types of eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and non-GMO. It applies to carton sizes and expiration dates from containers marked with ‘Milo’s Poultry Farms’ or ‘Tony’s Fresh Market.’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the salmonella outbreak has led to 24 hospitalizations, although no fatalities have been reported as of Friday. The affected states include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and California.

The recall was initiated by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC, located in Bonduel, Wisconsin. Health officials have advised consumers who purchased the recalled eggs to avoid eating or cooking with them and to dispose of them immediately. Restaurants are also advised not to serve or sell the recalled eggs.

Individuals who have consumed the eggs and are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting are encouraged to seek medical attention. Symptoms may last for several days.

In response to ongoing concerns regarding poultry safety, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in July new measures aimed at reducing salmonella levels. These measures include requiring poultry companies to maintain salmonella levels below a specific threshold and to test for six particularly harmful forms of the bacteria.

The CDC estimates that salmonella causes approximately 1.35 million infections annually in the United States, often through food sources, resulting in roughly 420 deaths each year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also estimates that chicken is responsible for about 125,000 infections, while turkey accounts for an additional 43,000 infections each year.