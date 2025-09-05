Wisconsin High School Football Teams Begin Conference Play This Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The excitement of high school football is heating up as Wisconsin teams kick off their conference schedules in Week 3. After two weeks of non-conference play, teams are ready to battle it out for the title.

This Friday, September 5, Grafton will face Whitnall while Martin Luther takes on University School of Milwaukee in the Woodland and Metro Classic Conferences, respectively. Live updates and highlights will be provided by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which will also cover key matchups from the Classic 8 and North Shore conferences, including Muskego vs. Pewaukee and Waukesha West vs. Arrowhead.

As the season progresses, Arrowhead High School has a significant storyline with Tristen Seidl’s recent eligibility ruling. After a lengthy court battle, Seidl will now be able to play for the Warhawks against Waukesha West. This decision follows a temporary restraining order filed by Seidl’s family after the WIAA Board of Control rejected their appeal for a waiver.

Another notable change comes as Kenosha St. Joseph’s originally scheduled game against St. Francis has been canceled due to a brawl. They will now play Racine Lutheran on September 5 instead. Meanwhile, Racine St. Catherine’s game against Brown Deer is still on the calendar.

The Journal Sentinel has released its top 10 teams heading into Week 3, with Arrowhead, Franklin, and Muskego among the leading schools. As teams move into conference play, the stakes rise, making every game crucial for playoff positioning.

For those interested in watching the games, subscriptions for the NFHS Network are available, providing access not just to football but also to other sports throughout the year.