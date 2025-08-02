Wisconsin Issues Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke

Madison, Wisconsin — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple counties due to wildfire smoke affecting air quality. The counties impacted include Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

The PM2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach levels categorized as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy. This advisory will remain in effect until noon on Sunday, August 3.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures. Sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory conditions, should consider rescheduling outdoor activities and remain indoors if experiencing symptoms. Individuals with asthma are urged to follow their action plans and keep quick-relief medications readily available. For people with heart disease, symptoms like palpitations or shortness of breath should prompt immediate contact with a healthcare provider. Others are advised to limit outdoor activities and seek shelter if symptoms arise.

The ongoing impact of Canadian wildfire smoke is the primary cause of deteriorating air quality across Wisconsin this weekend. A mix of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) and Unhealthy AQI is expected due to the recirculation of smoke in a slowly-moving high-pressure system.

Heavier smoke concentrations are anticipated in northern and eastern Wisconsin, while the southern and western counties may experience lighter effects. Authorities will continue to monitor conditions daily and provide updates on air quality and advisories as necessary.

For more information on current air quality, residents can visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website at https://airquality.wi.gov.